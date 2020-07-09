Doggo named Brutus Patutus is inspecting all neighbourhood flowers. Check out this derpy protector

An avid protector and derpy friend, looks like this doggo named Brutus Patutus is playing both the roles simultaneously – and perfectly.

Posted on Instagram on July 3, this video was shared from the American Bully’s very own account. “Happy fur-i-day! I was inspecting a robot flower for your neighbourhood protection. Crisis averted... the robot flower doesn’t seem to be of any conspicuous nature,” reads the text posted alongside the clip.

The recording shows Brutus Patutus out on a walk. The pooch, probably trying to make the most of the little things in life, stops to smell the flowers. However, the canine’s nose bumps into wind twister garden ornaments rather than natural flowers.

Not one to discriminate, Brutus takes his time sniffing these ‘robot flowers’, as he calls them. The doggo carries on with his walk once he is satisfied with his little smell inspection.

Since being shared on the photo-and-video sharing application, the post has received a lot of love. The video has amassed nearly 35,500 views and many thoughtful comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the derpy yet diligent doggo. One person said, “I love their curiosity lol”. Another individual wrote, “How cute”.

“I feel safer already,” read one comment under the post. Somebody else stated, “He is a happiness dose for me. So beautiful. So adorable. Wish you guys have such happy moments forever and ever”. What a sweet thing to say. Watching Brutus is an easy route to joy for us as well.

What are your thoughts on this neighbourhood protector?

