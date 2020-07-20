Sections
Home / It's Viral / Doggo named Rufus plays on grass for the very first time, loses all chill. Watch

Doggo named Rufus plays on grass for the very first time, loses all chill. Watch

These are some high quality zoomies.

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 15:55 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a pupper named Rufus zoomeing around the backyard. (Reddit/@libbylazzelle)

Do you ever wonder what the world looks like from your dog’s eyes? Since we don’t speak woof, we don’t know for sure. However, by watching this video we can infer that experiencing the world from this doggo named Rufus’ eyes would give us a newfound appreciation for something as regular as grass.

Posted on Reddit on July 20, this clip is almost 30 seconds long. The recording has been shared with a caption reading, “My parents got a new puppy, Rufus, who had never played in the grass before. They were confused/delighted by his backyard zoomies”.

The film opens to the shot of a lush, green backyard. A small, white-and-brown furred pupper is running around in the open space. To say that the pooch looks excited would be an understatement. Rufus makes large circles around the garden in sheer ecstasy.

Watch the dog’s joyous zoomies here:



My parents got a new puppy, Rufus, who had never played in the grass before. They were confused/delighted by his backyard zoomies. from r/Zoomies

Since being shared on the subreddit ‘zoomies’, the post has received a lot of love. The video currently has nearly 9,000 upvotes and almost 100 comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about the doggo who just discovered grass. One person said, “Zoomies of the highest quality”. Another individual wrote, “Those are the zoomiest zoomies”.

“Absolutely precious, Rufus is adorable,” read one comment on the subreddit. A Reddit user declared, “Lovely! Y’all have really nice, thick grass btw”. To this, the original poster responded, “Oh thank you! My dad will be very pleased with that compliment haha”. How sweet is that?

What are your thoughts on Rufus and his zoomiest zoomies?

Also Read | This corgi named Lychee loves zoomies so much that he may be dreaming about them. Watch

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Vacation over: Bayern Munich begin Champions League preparations
Jul 20, 2020 15:55 IST
Doggo plays on grass for the very first time, loses all chill. Watch
Jul 20, 2020 15:55 IST
Pilot camp is so much hand in glove with the BJP that I doubt they’d come back: Ashok Gehlot
Jul 20, 2020 15:56 IST
Borussia Dortmund signs highly rated English teen Jude Bellingham
Jul 20, 2020 15:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.