Doggo or adorable mouse pad? You decide after watching this clip

Lady the Golden Retriever is being the pawfect coworker.

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 20:53 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Lady the doggo with her hooman. (Instagram/@ladyandtheblues)

Having pets can really change your life. They bring you happiness, teach you patience. But that’s not all. The Internet’s shown us quite a few examples of how much help pets can be, from babysitting toddlers to even helping with the laundry. Now here’s another doggo who is offering his hooman help - by being his mouse pad. Or is he being puppy pad?

A video shared on Lady the Golden Retriever’s Instagram handle shows her sitting patiently while her hooman works on his computer. She describes herself as ‘sassy and clumsy’ in her bio and while we’re sure about the former, we’re not sure if Lady is as clumsy as she thinks she is.

“Good girl helps her daddo,” says the caption shared along with the video. Of course it goes on to say, “In case someone takes this literally... we DO NOT use her as a mouse pad”. OK, maybe this was just for Instagram but still. We think Lady is doing her bit adorably.



Shared two days ago, the video has collected over 61,000 views and almost 9,000 likes. People have posted the sweetest comments about Lady and her odd role.



“The best mouse pad,” comments an individual. We agree. Where can we get one of these? “The best! She’s a pup pad now!” exclaims another. “The disclaimer is hilarious. Lady is always the coworker who fills in when there’s a need,” writes a third. “I hope he gives you all the treatos,” posts a fourth. We sure hope the same.

What do you think of this adorable pooch and her occasional role as a mouse pad?

