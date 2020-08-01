Doggo parent calls their child a ‘Beyblade’ because of its zoomies. Watch

If you’re someone who enjoys watching videos of animals running around excitedly and playing on the regular, then this clip of a doggo zooming about like a Bayblade may be right up your alley.

Posted on Reddit on July 31, this video is almost 15 seconds long. “When your dog is a Beyblade and someone lets it RIP!” reads the caption shared alongside the text.

The recording opens to show two doggos hanging out on a carpeted floor, indoors. The pooch with a golden coat is lying far away from the camera person while the white-furred canine is running around excitedly. The doggo, who is in on its paws, runs around and around in circles. It stops briefly to interact with its other pooch and then runs around in circles some more.

Check out the video to see if you agree with the Bayblade analogy:

Since being shared on the subreddit ‘zoomies’, this post has received a lot of love. It currently has nearly 12,000 upvotes and over 50 comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about the doggo who looks beyond excited. One person said, “I adore how the other dog is clearly used to it - and how the Beyblade is clearly used to the ‘dude, whatever’ response. Wonderful family”.

Another individual wrote, “This title is one of the best ways to describe the zoomies. And wow, look at that doggo go”. “Ultimate zoomies!” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on this pooch and its incredible zoomies?

