Doggo plays volleyball with humans on beach, ‘amazing player’ say netizens

The video shows the doggo skillfully hitting the ball when its human passes it.

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 18:20 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the dog playing volleyball. (Instagram/kiarathevolleydog)

Happy doggos playing with their humans is one of the best content one can come across on the Internet. From a doggo playing with a child’s toys, to playing cricket with humans the clips are simply adorable. If you love dogs, watching a happy doggo video may just be the perfect thing to do. So, here’s a doggo enjoying a game of volleyball on the beach.

Shared on Twitter by IFS officer Susanta Nanda, the clip was originally posted on Instagram on the doggo named Kiara’s personal profile. The clip shows a group of people playing volleyball on a beach. You can see two players playing on each side of the net. However, one team has a special and over excited tail-wagging member whose skills are beyond adorable. Of course, we’re talking about the cute doggo who is an important player in this game.

The clip shows the doggo skillfully hitting the ball when its human passes it.



Shared a few hours ago, the clip has garnered lots of love from netizens.



“Better player than any of us,” comments a Twitter user and we definitely second their thoughts. “Amazing and cute,” writes another. “Wow! The dog has amazing sense of the game,” exclaims a third.

What are your thoughts on this talented doggo?

Also Read | This doggo knows how to play volleyball. Watch her flaunt amazing skills

