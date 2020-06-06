Sections
Home / It's Viral / Doggo proves that cats aren’t the only ones who land on their feet. Watch

Doggo proves that cats aren’t the only ones who land on their feet. Watch

This doggo seems to be ‘head over heels’ for its hooman.

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 15:46 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The photo shows a labradoodle running down a hill. (Reddit/@TASERSponge)

The chances are that you’ve heard the phrase ‘cats land on their feet’. While this isn’t always the case, felines are known for their usually gravity-defying skills. Now get ready to see a doggo who may prove that kitties are not the only species with this ability.

The clip captioned, “My dog running at me,” was shared on Reddit on June 6. Posted to the subreddit ‘animals being derps’, this video is just under 5-second-long.

The recording shows a labradoodle, as identified by the original poster, running down a hill towards its hooman. Maybe out of excitement or perhaps from sheer derpyness, the pooch topples over. After rolling over like the canine version of tumbleweed, the doggo lands right on its paws. It stands straight up, almost unfazed by the fall. That is one calm canine, for sure.

My dog running at me from r/AnimalsBeingDerps



Since being shared, the post has accumulated over 28,000 upvotes and nearly 300 comments.



Here is how Redditors reacted to the share. One person said, “I’ve watched this like 14 times and belly laughed every time. BRB”.

Many others tried to guess the doggo’s narrative over the fall. An individual wrote, “......I’m okay”. To which another responded with, “I uh did that on purpose...”.

“I give that flip 10/10 truly the best flip. Perfect form. I love that execution,” read one comment. We wholeheartedly agree. The flip, the landing, and the recovery, everything about this was tremendous. That pooch is the pinnacle of grace, in our eyes.

What are your thoughts on this doggo and the ‘unintentional’ cartwheel it just performed?

Also Read | Cooper the golden doggo needs a moment to calm down before he can jump into his pool. Watch

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

BITSAT 2020 exam schedule released, admit card from June 23
Jun 06, 2020 16:16 IST
PGIMS Recruitment 2020: Apply for 153 vacancies of senior resident and demonstrator, MBBS graduates can apply
Jun 06, 2020 16:15 IST
Neha Dhupia warns against getting lenient as lockdown loosens up
Jun 06, 2020 16:15 IST
As normalcy returns to Pune, Mandai, Tulshibaug open, autos ply
Jun 06, 2020 16:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.