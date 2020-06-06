Doggo proves that cats aren’t the only ones who land on their feet. Watch

The chances are that you’ve heard the phrase ‘cats land on their feet’. While this isn’t always the case, felines are known for their usually gravity-defying skills. Now get ready to see a doggo who may prove that kitties are not the only species with this ability.

The clip captioned, “My dog running at me,” was shared on Reddit on June 6. Posted to the subreddit ‘animals being derps’, this video is just under 5-second-long.

The recording shows a labradoodle, as identified by the original poster, running down a hill towards its hooman. Maybe out of excitement or perhaps from sheer derpyness, the pooch topples over. After rolling over like the canine version of tumbleweed, the doggo lands right on its paws. It stands straight up, almost unfazed by the fall. That is one calm canine, for sure.

Since being shared, the post has accumulated over 28,000 upvotes and nearly 300 comments.

Here is how Redditors reacted to the share. One person said, “I’ve watched this like 14 times and belly laughed every time. BRB”.

Many others tried to guess the doggo’s narrative over the fall. An individual wrote, “......I’m okay”. To which another responded with, “I uh did that on purpose...”.

“I give that flip 10/10 truly the best flip. Perfect form. I love that execution,” read one comment. We wholeheartedly agree. The flip, the landing, and the recovery, everything about this was tremendous. That pooch is the pinnacle of grace, in our eyes.

What are your thoughts on this doggo and the ‘unintentional’ cartwheel it just performed?

Also Read | Cooper the golden doggo needs a moment to calm down before he can jump into his pool. Watch