Doggo rescued from Mexico flood gets hired by rescuers in navy

Doggo rescued from Mexico flood gets hired by rescuers in navy

The adorable video may leave you reaching for tissues yet again.

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 23:16 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the canine dressed in the official uniform. (Twitter/@SEMAR_mx)

Remember the adorable doggo from Mexico whose rescue video went viral a few days ago? The canine was carefully rescued from a flooded area in South East Mexico, and the video left many misty-eyed. But, the story of the fortunate doggo doesn’t end there. The Secretaría de Marina, Mexico recently shared a post detailing how they hired the pooch as an important member of the navy. The adorable video may leave you reaching for tissues yet again.

Shared on Twitter, the post is complete with a video showcasing the happy rescued doggo. The video goes on to show the canine dressed in the official uniform too. “We welcome the new member of #CuatroPatas to the great #FamiliaNaval, who was rescued by naval personnel in recent days,” reads the caption alongside the clip when translated from Spanish.

“Help us name it,” it further says.

Take a look at the clip:



The video, shared on November 17, has garnered over 2.9 lakh views and tons of comments from netizens. People dropped all sorts of suggestions for the doggo’s name, and many thanked the navy for taking care of the canine and adopting it.

“The name that I recommend could be ‘MARVID’. MAR- de Marina and VID- de Vida as a tribute to the life they saved,” suggested a Twitter user beautifully. “How about ‘THOR’ it means ‘ Strong’, because of how brave and strong she had been swimming for hours and struggling to survive,” pointed out another.

A third individual suggested a rather simple yet cute name, “I would like the name of that little boy to be ‘Handsome’”.

What are your thoughts on this post? What would you name this brave doggo?

Also Read | Doggo stranded in Mexico flood gets rescued, video may leave you teary-eyed. Watch

