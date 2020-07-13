Sections
Home / It's Viral / Doggo stands in a field of fireflies. Video is as magical as it sounds

Doggo stands in a field of fireflies. Video is as magical as it sounds

You may wish to watch this clip with the sound turned on.

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 15:32 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a doggo named Maddie hanging out in a field of fireflies. (Reddit/@j_etz)

If you’re like us, then you may love a hang out session involving some of our favourite furry cuties. If that is the type of content that floats your boat, then here is a rare video you cannot afford to miss.

Posted on Reddit on July 13, this recording is just a little over 20 seconds long. The clip has been shared with a caption reading, “Maddie in a field of fireflies”.

The clip shows a brown-furred doggo named Maddie. The pooch is seen standing in the middle of the frame, chilling nonchalantly.

A few seconds into the video, little specks of golden light start appearing just behind the canine. Maddie turns her head back and notices the fireflies. She then looks at the camera, and her wonder, as well as delight, are conveyed through her expression.



The recording is set to the song Fireflies by Owl City, which further adds value to the viewing experience. Watch this magical hangout session between two unlikely species of animals here:

Maddie in a field of fireflies from r/aww

This clip, since its initial posting, has been creating quite a buzz on the subreddit ‘aww’. The recording currently has over 2,100 upvotes and many comments.

Here is how Redditors reacted to this enchanting clip. One person said, “I love her”. To which, the original poster responded, “She’s easy to love”.

Another individual wrote, “This is art”. “Majestic,” declared a Reddit user.

“Are you kidding me? This is the most beautiful video I’ve ever seen,” read one comment on the subreddit. Indeed, this video has mesmerized us wholeheartedly.

What are your thoughts on this sweet clip?

Also Read | Doggo and horse bros illustrate how to hang out with your bestie. Watch

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Strict home isolation for those who get tested for Covid-19’: Karnataka govt
Jul 13, 2020 16:57 IST
Mouni Roy says ‘tata’ after being stuck in Abu Dhabi for 4 months
Jul 13, 2020 16:54 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Priyanka Gandhi slams UP govt over rising Covid-19 cases and all the latest news
Jul 13, 2020 16:50 IST
Tiger says he had ‘stage fright’ before doing stunt in front of Akshay
Jul 13, 2020 16:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.