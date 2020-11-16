Doggo stranded in Mexico flood gets rescued, video may leave you teary-eyed. Watch

A scared dog being rescued amid the flood situation in Mexico has won the hearts of netizens. The video originally shared by Twitter user Ivân Hernández shows the frightened canine standing in a corner to save itself from the water. The video was reshared by former basketball player Rex Chapman and is going viral since. So, keep some tissues ready because you may need them after watching this wholesome clip.

The 46-second-long video shows the dog crouched in a corner as the rescue boat appears near it. One of the rescuers cajoles the pooch and pats its head. A bit hesitant at first, the doggo then shakes off its fear and lets the rescuers pull it up on the boat.

According to the caption in the original video, the incident occurred in the state of Tabasco in South East Mexico. The clip was reshared by Chapman with the caption, “There are massive floods in southeast Mexico right now. These guys in a boat found a good boy who was cold, frightened, and clinging to a wall. Heroes”.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared on November 15, the clip has garnered more than 6.3 million views along with several comments from tweeple. Netizens couldn’t stop appreciating the rescue efforts and lauded the wholesome video with clapping hands and heart emojis.

What are your thoughts on this wholesome rescue video?