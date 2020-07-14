Doggo tries to spark friendship with a bee, gets his heart broken. Netizens are not happy

Finn, a doggo extended his paw of friendship to a bee and the situation kind of went downhill after that. (Twitter/@dog_rates)

The Internet has left no stone unturned to prove that doggos are probably the kindest and most loving angels in a four-legged furry body. Well, sometimes the furry angels can be a bit too nice and friendly to other beings and that can result in some rather unfortunate situations. No, we are not talking about the age-old feline, canine derpy rivalry. We just wanted to grab your attention towards Finn, a doggo who extended his paw of friendship to a bee and the situation kind of went downhill after that. Please keep your hugs ready for the very kind and loving good boi Finn.

Two pictures, posted on Twitter by wholesome doggo content provider ‘We Rate Dogs’, show Finn, the puppy. In the first picture, Finn is seen with a swollen mouth, looking at the camera sadly. The second picture shows the heart-broken doggo lying on a couch.

The story behind Finn’s sad state is described in the caption. “This is Finn. He tried to kiss a bee today. Knew it was a little early in the relationship but took a chance anyway. 12/10 gonna take a while to rebuild his confidence,” reads the text.

If you’re ready to declare war against the rude bee that broke this good boi’s heart, we are with you too.

Posted on July 14, the tweet has garnered over 75,900 likes and tons of condolences as well as confidence-boosting comments from netizens.

Some netizens shared pictures of their doggos stung by bees proving that doggos and bees are too far from living in harmony.

Here’s how others reacted:

“He protec, he attac, he kissed a bee and it stung him back,” writes a Twitter user. “I can see the regret in his eyes. Poor baby, sending love,” comments another.

“No more jalapeño sky raisins for you, Finn!” says a third.

Did you feel sorry for this good boi too?

Also Read | This swimming doggo is here to brighten your Monday with its cuteness. Watch