Doggo video may be perfect illustration of phrase ‘slidin’ into your DMs’. Watch to see if you agree

Are you a regular user of the Internet? Do you spend a whole lot of your time scrolling through different social media applications, such as Instagram and Twitter? If you answered ‘yes’ to either or both of those questions, then chances are that you would’ve heard, and know the meaning of, the phrase “slidin’ into someone’s DMs”. However, if that statement seems foreign to you, worry not. “Slidin’ into someone’s DMs” is a fun way of saying sending someone a direct message on a social media platform. If you’re still a little confused about what the phrase means, let this blonde-furred doggo ‘illustrate’ the statement for you extremely aptly. The pooch is so cute, forget your DMs, it may just ‘slide’ into your heart.

Shared on Reddit on November 10, this recording is just under five seconds long. “Slidin’ into your DMs!” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

The clip opens to a shot of a carpeted floor. Are you wondering what happens next?

Watch the video to find out:

Wouldn’t you instantly reply if such a cute canine ‘slid’ into your DMs? If you thought so, then know that you’re not alone. Since being shared on the subreddit ‘zoomies’, this post has garnered a whole lot of appreciation from netizens. The share currently has nearly 16,500 upvotes.

Here is what Redditors had to say about the video. One person said, “He can stay in them as long as I get cute pictures”. Who wouldn’t want to receive pictures from such a cute canine?

Another individual wrote, “So stinkin’ adorable”. “Sliding into my heart,” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on the share?

