Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Doggos enjoy first ‘snow swimmies’ of the season. Video is a must-watch

Doggos enjoy first ‘snow swimmies’ of the season. Video is a must-watch

“I don’t understand why dogs like doing this so much, but I love watching them do it,” read one comment under the post.

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 22:05 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows two dogs playing in the snow. (Reddit/@bedtyme)

With the end of the year just around the corner, many are swiftly sliding into the festive spirit. Doggos seem to have an incredibly unique, and a rather derpy, way of celebrating the season. This notion is illustrated best through a hilarious clip, watching which may make you laugh out loud.

Shared on Reddit on December 17, this recording is nearly 40-second-long. “First snow swimmies of the season,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

The clip opens to a shot of two cute canines playing in the snow. The brown-furred pooch initially runs on the grass which is covered in a thick layer of snow, while the other doggo lays in it, getting its black-and-white coloured coat wet. Both the doggos continue to lay down and shimmy in the snow until the very end of the video.

Check out the recording below but beware, these cuties may just ‘swimmie’ right into your heart:



First snow swimmies of the season from r/rarepuppers

Since being shared on the subreddit ‘rare puppers’, this post has received a whole lot of love from netizens. The share currently has over 29,300 upvotes and has simultaneously amassed many appreciative comments from netizens.

Here is what Redditors had to say about the post. One person said, “OMG. This is joyous”.

Another individual wrote, “Wow, they really love it”. “I don’t understand why dogs like doing this so much, but I love watching them do it,” read one comment under the post.

A Reddit user stated, “This is pure chaos, and I love it”. Another dog parent shared their experience when commenting, “My old, blind and deaf dog went out and rolled around in it. Must feel so good”.

What are your thoughts on this share?

Also Read | Pictures of ‘axe-wielding’ dog leave people in splits

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Maybe in January’: Harsh Vardhan on first Covid-19 shot
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Bengal has set 3 dangerous trends in Indian politics: Amit Shah
by HT Correspondent
Health ministry body to hold urgent meeting over new Covid-19 strain in UK
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Shigella infection: Experts try to trace source in north Kerala’s Kozhikode
by HT Correspondent

latest news

Denmark to dig up millions of dead mink after botched cull
by Bloomberg | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
55-year-old cyclist stumbles to avoid getting hit by vehicle, dies
by HT Correspondent
Vardy strikes again as ruthless Leicester sink Spurs
by Reuters
Parents name son Dominic, win cash equivalent of 60 years’ worth of pizza
by Trisha Sengupta
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.