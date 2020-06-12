Sections
Home / It's Viral / Dogs bag Guinness World Records title, all thanks to their 12-year-old trainer

Dogs bag Guinness World Records title, all thanks to their 12-year-old trainer

Guinness World Records shared the video on their official Facebook profile.

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 19:51 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the dog in a Conga line. (Facebook/Guinness World Records)

This video of most dogs in a Conga line is not something you thought you needed but you do. This is one of those videos which will instantly make you smile ear to eat simply because it’s adorable beyond words.

Shared on the official Facebook profile of Guinness World Records, the video shows a group of pooches bagging the title of the most dogs in a Conga line. In case you’re unaware, Conga is a form of dance in which the dancers stand behind one another to form a line and dance.

The caption of the post reveals that these title winning dogs were trained by someone very special, their 12-year-old trainer Alexa and they all hail from Germany.

When performed by humans, the dance is a delight to watch. Now just think how adorable it will look when the participants are four-pawed balls of fur.



Since being shared, the video has gathered over 1.4 million views – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also garnered several comments from people and most couldn’t stop gushing over the adorable corgis.

“They [dogs] love it,” wrote a Facebook user. “Amazing dogs,” expressed another. “I’m leaving everything to pursue this as my career,” joked a third.

What do you think of the dancing doggos?

Also Read | Meet Finley, a six-year-old golden retriever who made a Guinness World Record by holding six tennis balls in his mouth

