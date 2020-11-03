Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / ‘Dogs have owners. Cats have staff,’ says apt caption of this hilarious clip. Watch

‘Dogs have owners. Cats have staff,’ says apt caption of this hilarious clip. Watch

“I wish to be treated how this cat is,” read one comment under the post.

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 00:40 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows one cat and two dogs. (Screengrab)

Those familiar with feline nature are aware of and, probably, used to facing a whole lot of ‘cattitude’ from their favourite furry feline(s). However, don’t worry if you’re not all that knowledgeable about the above mentioned ‘cattitude’. Now, a video featuring one cute kitty and two adorable dogs is here to illustrate the notion perfectly for you. The recording is so funny that you’ll enjoy it regardless of whether you’re a cat person or not.

Initially posted on an Instagram account named ‘bonnienclydekitties’ in August, this cute clip is capturing netizens’ attention once again after being shared on Twitter on November 2. The caption shared alongside the nearly 50-second-long video reads, “Dogs have owners. Cats have staff”.

The recording starts with a shot of a feline sitting inside a box. Two doggos surround the kitty and hold a string attached to the box in their mouth. They drag the carton and the cat that is sitting inside it around the room. The feline appears to be unfazed with the doggos’ actions and seems to enjoy the ride around the room, calmly.

Check out the clip to see this exchange for yourself:



Since being shared on the micro-blogging application, this post has captured netizens attention. The video currently has over 60,100 views. The tweet in itself has amassed more than 6,700 likes.

Here is what tweeple had to say about the share. One person said, “Unbothered,” referring to the cat.

Another individual wrote, “As it should be”. “I wish to be treated how this cat is,” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on this share?

Also Read | This kitty has no time for its hooman’s sneezes and is letting him know so. Watch

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Donald Trump dismisses ‘fake’ polls, Joe Biden says time to end the ‘chaos’
Nov 03, 2020 00:03 IST
From BRICS to SCO: India, China leaders to have face time at 5 summits in November
Nov 02, 2020 21:02 IST
‘Central agencies out to discredit state govt’: Kerala CM
Nov 02, 2020 23:26 IST
Bypolls in 54 assembly seats in 10 states; all eyes on Madhya Pradesh
Nov 03, 2020 00:18 IST

latest news

Preview: Warner’s Sunrisers need a win to make the play-offs
Nov 03, 2020 00:47 IST
Man booked for raping 13-yr-old step-daughter in SBS Nagar
Nov 03, 2020 00:40 IST
‘Dogs have owners. Cats have staff,’ says apt caption of this funny clip
Nov 03, 2020 00:40 IST
Will jail Dharamsot for scholarship scam if voted to power: Sukhbir
Nov 03, 2020 00:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.