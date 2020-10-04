Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Dogs react to kid’s bhangra moves, video will tickle your funny bone

Dogs react to kid’s bhangra moves, video will tickle your funny bone

The clip shows two dogs standing inside the main gate of a house and the boy dancing on the other side.

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 21:38 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a kid dancing. (Twitter)

Often the videos showcasing children interacting with pets are a treat to watch. From heartwarming to adorable to funny, the types of the clips are varied. Now, one such clip involving a dancing kid and two dogs is going all kinds of viral online.

The clip shows two dogs standing inside the main gate of a house and the boy dancing on the other side. The kid, quite energetically, performs bhangra moves even though no music is heard in the video. What’s even more entertaining is the reaction of the dogs.

Several people are now sharing the clip online. Take a look at the video:

Posted on October 4, the clip has garnered over 10,800 views and the numbers are steadily increasing. People didn’t hold back while praising the kid for his energetic Bhangra skills. Many also found the whole video to be extremely entertaining.

What are your thoughts on this fun video?

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar Assembly election 2020 latest updates: BJP Central Election Committee meeting underway
Oct 04, 2020 20:32 IST
‘Donald Trump can be discharged as early as Monday,’ says his medical team
Oct 04, 2020 21:50 IST
States’ compensation issue likely to be resolved at GST Council meet on Monday
Oct 04, 2020 20:27 IST
KXIP vs CSK Live Score: Watson, du Plessis off to great start against KXIP
Oct 04, 2020 21:49 IST

latest news

Donald Trump continues to improve during coronavirus treatment: Doctors
Oct 04, 2020 21:46 IST
Biden leads Trump in poll, respondents say he could have avoided Covid
Oct 04, 2020 21:46 IST
Agharkar Research Institute scientists claim discovery of two species of pipeworts in Western ghats
Oct 04, 2020 21:44 IST
Future of Katraj-Kondhwa road uncertain as acquisition issues plague project
Oct 04, 2020 21:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.