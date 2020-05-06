Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / It's Viral / Don’t believe that forward about online processing of GST refund, it’s fake

Don’t believe that forward about online processing of GST refund, it’s fake

The official handle of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) took to Twitter to debunk the fake message and warn people against such fraudulent and fake claims.

Updated: May 06, 2020 13:36 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Do not click on fake links that claim to provide GST refund. (Twitter/CBIS)

A fake message attributed to the Central Government and addressed to taxpayers is being widely circulated online. It claims that due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the Central Government has started online processing of GST refund and in order to get the money, people need to click a link given in the message.

The official handle of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) took to Twitter to debunk the fake message and warn people against such fraudulent and fake claims.

“Taxpayers Beware!!!” CBIC tweeted. “Please do not click on any fake link which promises to give refund. These are phishing messages and are not sent by CBIC or @Infosys_GSTN,” they added.

The organisation further provided an authentic link where people can visit for online filings related to GST - http://gst.gov.in



While many people thanked CBIC for addressing and debunking the false news, others demanded action against those peddling fake news.

“Crack that gang that is spreading this fake,” wrote a Twitter user. “Thanks for information. Besides, you may go through the source/link and punish them who are involved in this crime being closed this links,” expressed another.

Also Read | Government isn’t giving Rs 1000 to people amid coronavirus crisis, says PIB fact check

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Riyaz Naikoo, top Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, killed in Pulwama encounter
May 06, 2020 14:59 IST
‘Creaky and cumbersome’: PM Modi orders complete overhaul of drug regulatory system
May 06, 2020 13:58 IST
In letter to Mamata, BJP questions Bengal’s Covid-19 data
May 06, 2020 13:50 IST
Arogya Setu app on privacy issue: Read full statement here
May 06, 2020 14:09 IST

latest news

30-year-old Covid-19 patient succumbs at PGIMER, Jalandhar reports fifth fatality
May 06, 2020 15:05 IST
Gold prices fall for second day in a row; silver rises
May 06, 2020 15:04 IST
Iran’s Rouhani pledges ‘crushing response’ if U.S. extends arms embargo
May 06, 2020 15:01 IST
Kim Jong Un uses a body double, claims report; highlights photos from his appearance
May 06, 2020 14:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.