Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / ‘Don’t shy away from eating halwa/sheera this season,’ posts Rujuta Diwekar

‘Don’t shy away from eating halwa/sheera this season,’ posts Rujuta Diwekar

In a post shared on Instagram, Diwekar posted a picture of some halwa and shared, “Why you must eat it now”.

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 08:51 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a portion of halwa. (Instagram/@rujuta.diwekar)

Have you been craving some halwa but refused to give in to the temptation? Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has shared why you must eat a portion of the sweet delight prepared at home.

In a post shared on Instagram, Diwekar posted a picture of some halwa and shared, “Why you must eat it now”.

“One dish that every household made to nurse their sick back to strength was gaud sheera or sooji halwa,” she wrote, adding, “It stroked their appetite, lifted their spirits and led to a speedy recovery.”

Read her entire post below to know more about why eating home-cooked food in sync with the season is healthy for everyone.



Shared on November 2, the post has collected several reactions along with over 17,000 likes. As Diwekar asked in her post, many have shared details about their favourite soul foods.

“Very well said,” shared an individual. “My grandparents lived next to a gurudwara. I have very fond memories of langar ka khana and atte ka halwa or kada Prasad,” shared another.

“I made sheera on Saturday with ghee, milk and love,” wrote an Instagram user. “Sooji ka Halwa... At times, Atta ka halwa for a change,” added another. “Lots of naaru (grated coconut mixed with gud rolled into small round shapes) + nimki and many more sweets,” posted a third.

What do you think of this post?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar polls: PM Modi to wrap up his campaigning with 2 rallies today
Nov 03, 2020 09:22 IST
LIVE: 8.05% voting recorded till 9am in second phase of Bihar assembly polls
Nov 03, 2020 09:59 IST
India reports another low in daily Covid-19 cases in months at 38,310; recoveries over 7.6 million
Nov 03, 2020 09:49 IST
Nitish Kumar will never become CM again after November 10: Chirag Paswan
Nov 03, 2020 10:01 IST

latest news

Fatima says she has ‘no intention of getting married’ in the near future
Nov 03, 2020 10:18 IST
On Shah Rukh’s birthday, Aamir wishes him the one thing SRK cannot ‘earn’
Nov 03, 2020 10:18 IST
One wrong vote will push Bihar towards jungle raj: Sushil Kumar Modi urges voters to be cautious
Nov 03, 2020 10:15 IST
Covid-19: Interpol postpones its 194-member General Assembly for the first time
Nov 03, 2020 10:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.