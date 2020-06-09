Donkey arrested with 8 people for participating in gambling in Pakistan. Watch

Sections
The video of the donkey arrested for ‘participating’ in gamble was shared on Twitter by Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat.

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 14:24 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the donkey in question. (SAMAA)

In an unusual and bizarre incident, a donkey was arrested in Pakistan for ‘participating’ in gambling. Journalist Naila Inayat tweeted a video of the animal along with the other accused. In her post, she also shared a link of Samaa TV, a news organisation in Pakistan, detailing the entire incident.

Turns out, during a raid in Raheem Yaar Khan, a city in the Punjab province of Pakistan, police arrested eight people along with the donkey. The authorities seized over Rs 1 lakh from the perpetrators.

According to the police, a case was filed against the accused and the animal’s name was also included. The SHO of the police station said that since the donkey’s name is also in the FIR, it cannot be released.

Take a look at the video:



Since being shared, the video has sparked varied comment on Twitter. While some wondered how this could happen, others couldn’t stop laughing.

One Twitter user used a GIF to express their feeling. The GIF used shows a character named Donkey from the animated film series Shrek.

“Donkey arrested and 8 humans also rounded up? As if donkey was the kingpin gambler,” joked another. “But what did the donkey do?” questioned a third.

There were several who simply shared the laughing out loud emojis to express themselves.

What do you think of the video?

