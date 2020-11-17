Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Donnie Wahlberg leaves $2,020 tip on $35 bill, inspires others to be generous

Donnie Wahlberg leaves $2,020 tip on $35 bill, inspires others to be generous

“When asked about it all he said was ‘who’s up next?!’” the restaurant wrote on Facebook.

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 00:28 IST

By Associated Press, Plymouth Massachusetts

The “Band of Brothers” and “Blue Bloods” actor and former member of boy band New Kids on the Block left the tip on a $35.27 lunchtime bill at Marshland 3A, a restaurant located in Plymouth, Massachusetts. (Jason Mendez/Invision/AP)

Actor Donnie Wahlberg recently left a $2,020 tip at a Massachusetts restaurant, continuing his habit of leaving generous gratuities to brighten the days of wait staff.

The “Band of Brothers” and “Blue Bloods” actor and former member of boy band New Kids on the Block left the tip on a $35.27 lunchtime bill at Marshland 3A, a restaurant located in Plymouth, Massachusetts, on Nov. 7.

A photo of the receipt posted by the restaurant on Facebook reads #2020TipChallenge, a hashtag that encourages people to tip generously.

“A very special thank you to our friend @donniewahlberg!,” the restaurant wrote in its post. “When asked about it all he said was ‘who’s up next?!’”

Wahlberg, a Boston native, left a $2,020 tip at an Illinois IHOP earlier this year and in 2017, left a $2,000 tip at a Waffle House in North Carolina.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Quad navies ready for high intensity Malabar phase 2, China watches
Nov 16, 2020 23:56 IST
‘On my watch!’: Trump boasts about Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine efficacy
Nov 16, 2020 23:10 IST
Delhi records 3,797 new Covid-19 cases. Is peak of third wave over?
Nov 16, 2020 23:02 IST
Donald Trump drops key claim in Pennsylvania suit over US election result
Nov 16, 2020 22:48 IST

latest news

Baroda bypoll was fought to defeat arrogant BJP: OP Chautala
Nov 17, 2020 00:51 IST
Haryana claims progress on ease of doing business parameters
Nov 17, 2020 00:40 IST
Himachal moots proposal to ban public gatherings
Nov 17, 2020 00:39 IST
Bru migrants’ resettlement in Tripura runs into opposition from locals
Nov 17, 2020 00:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.