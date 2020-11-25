Sections
Dormouse got so big after eating too much that it got stuck in bird feeder

“Why move on when you have everything you need?” read one comment under the post.

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 02:00 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a dormouse stuck in a bird feeder. (Twitter/@PTES)

Would you say that you are a foodie? Do you often go to great lengths to be able to eat your favourite treats? Do you frequently wake up from naps post consuming big, delicious meals to realise that you’d been in ‘food coma’? If so, then you may relate to this dormouse.

People’s Trust for Endangered Species, a charity organisation based in the UK, shared this image on their Twitter account. “We’ve seen dormice curled up in some peculiar places, but we’ve never seen this! The sender of the photo found this #dormouse had eaten so much it was too fat to get out of the feeder! After a careful release, it went on its way. Safe to say it will survive hibernation!” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

Check out this cutie who appears to be all set for hibernation:



Ah, get big eating some yummy treats and then hibernate. It looks like this rodent is living its best life.



If that tweet has left you in fits, then know that you’re not alone. Since being shared on the micro-blogging platform, this post has received a whole lot of love from netizens. The tweet currently has over 1,500 likes and many appreciative comments.

Here is what tweeple had to say about the share. One person said, “This is brilliant”.

Another individual wrote, “An accurate pic of me come April. This is adorable”. Did you relate to the dormouse too? “How adorable is this?” inquired another Twitter user.

What are your thoughts on this share

