Dressed as Santa Claus diver spreads festive cheer at Tokyo aquarium

Started in 1999, the Christmas show has taken place almost every year at the Sunshine Aquarium in Tokyo, Japan.

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 18:44 IST

By Reuters | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta, Tokyo

A diver wearing Santa Claus costume swims in a large fish tank. (REUTERS)

Dressed in a Santa Claus costume, a mask and flippers, a diver waved through a curtain of tropical fish in a Tokyo aquarium at socially distanced spectators watching from behind glass.

Continuing a more-than 20-year-old tradition at the Sunshine Aquarium, she held a Christmas wreath aloft as banana fish and a stingray swam by unperturbed, and used a bazooka-shaped feeder to shoot out pellets for them to feast on.

“To be honest, I thought how can you swim in that outfit?” 42-year-old Keiichi Matsumura, visiting with his wife and four-year-old son, told Reuters after seeing the show, which will continue until Christmas Day.

A diver wearing Santa Claus costume swims in a large fish tank during an underwater performance. ( REUTERS )

For Tokyo resident Ayami Kobayashi, 35, the entertainment was all the more welcome in a year overshadowed by a pandemic.



“Seeing the fish made me relax. I know it’s difficult to hold events like these because of the coronavirus situation, but I’m grateful they still held the event,” she said.

Underwater performance for the Christmas celebration at Sunshine Aquarium in Tokyo, Japan. ( REUTERS )

Started in 1999, the Christmas show has taken place almost every year since.

This year, as daily infection rates inch higher across Japan, the aquarium has hosted the event on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays only, and placed strict limits on visitor numbers.

