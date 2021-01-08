Drone captures dolphins ‘showing off to their buddies’. Watch amusing video

It is always fascinating to watch the videos which showcase the gorgeous creations of nature. Case in point, this video involving a pod of dolphins. The clip is such which is now spreading smiles among people. Chances are the video will leave you happy too.

Shared on the official Facebook profile of real-time drone ocean footage app called Drone Shark App, the video shows the mammals jumping in sync as people swim nearby. “These dolphins at Mollymook last week on the #dronesharkapp SHOW were showing off to their buddies,” they wrote.

Take a look at the clip:

Since being shared, the video has gathered tons of reactions. People had a lot to say about the adorableness of the video. Many couldn’t stop commenting on the gorgeousness of the creatures.

“Wow, beautiful,” wrote a Facebook user. “Gorgeous creatures,” commented another. “Super cool,” shared a third.

What do you think of the video?