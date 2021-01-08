Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Drone captures dolphins ‘showing off to their buddies’. Watch amusing video

Drone captures dolphins ‘showing off to their buddies’. Watch amusing video

The video has now prompted people to share all sorts of comments.

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 11:34 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a pod of dolphins. (Facebook/Drone Shark App)

It is always fascinating to watch the videos which showcase the gorgeous creations of nature. Case in point, this video involving a pod of dolphins. The clip is such which is now spreading smiles among people. Chances are the video will leave you happy too.

Shared on the official Facebook profile of real-time drone ocean footage app called Drone Shark App, the video shows the mammals jumping in sync as people swim nearby. “These dolphins at Mollymook last week on the #dronesharkapp SHOW were showing off to their buddies,” they wrote.

Take a look at the clip:

Since being shared, the video has gathered tons of reactions. People had a lot to say about the adorableness of the video. Many couldn’t stop commenting on the gorgeousness of the creatures.

“Wow, beautiful,” wrote a Facebook user. “Gorgeous creatures,” commented another. “Super cool,” shared a third.

What do you think of the video?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India to chair Taliban sanctions committee, to keep focus on terrorists and sponsors
by Rezaul H Laskar
Officer dies following clash with pro-Trump mob at US Capitol: Police
by Agence France-Presse | Posted by Shivani Kumar
‘Vaccine for Indians in next few days’: Union health minister Harsh Vardhan
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Opposition boycotts Governor’s address in Kerala Assembly
by Ramesh Babu | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi

latest news

Man held with pistols, cartridges hidden in car in Delhi
by Karn Pratap Singh
Leicester’s Vardy, Maddison expected to miss FA Cup tie at Stoke
by Reuters
Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya poses for a sultry new photoshoot
by HT Entertainment Desk
PFA reminds players to maintain distance when celebrating goals
by Reuters
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.