Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Drones manage cattle at a ranch in Israel instead of dogs

Drones manage cattle at a ranch in Israel instead of dogs

The remote-controlled quadcopters hover near the cows, which move along in response while live video is relayed back to the farmers.

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 14:08 IST

By Reuters | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta, Nahlayim Ranch Golan Heights

Cows gather as a drone flies above them, herding and observing them. (REUTERS)

The buzz of tiny rotors has replaced dog barks and bullwhips on this Israeli ranch, where drones are being used to herd and observe cattle.

The remote-controlled quadcopters hover near the cows, which move along in response while live video is relayed back to the farmers.

“Using a drone, instead of cowboys and dogs, creates a much less stressful environment for the animals, and an animal that is less stressful is a lot healthier and more productive,” said Noam Azran, CEO of BeeFree Agro, the firm developing the method.

Ranger Shoham Saginur, rides a horse as he works with Israeli firm, BeeFree Agro. ( REUTERS )

The drones also offer more efficient control of large droves and pastures, he said, adding that there has been interest from the United Arab Emirates, which in September established formal relations with Israel.

BeeFree Agro representatives will go to the Gulf state this month “to see if our solution can work for camels,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Parkash Singh Badal returns Padma Vibhushan to protest ‘betrayal of farmers’
Dec 03, 2020 14:26 IST
US, Australia, India push back on Chinese influence. It’s QUAD in action
Dec 04, 2020 05:30 IST
Dilli Chalo protest: Centre, farmers begin fresh talks; MSP assurance on the table
Dec 03, 2020 14:07 IST
No night curfew in Delhi as of now, AAP govt informs Delhi high court
Dec 03, 2020 14:36 IST

latest news

Boy who fell into borewell in UP dies
Dec 03, 2020 14:59 IST
Pfizer says committed with govt to make vaccine available in India
Dec 03, 2020 14:57 IST
Pak ATC jails Yahya Mujahid, spokesperson of Hafiz Saeed-led JuD to 15 years
Dec 03, 2020 14:50 IST
Bombay high court acquits doctor convicted of disclosing gender of foetus in 2006
Dec 03, 2020 14:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.