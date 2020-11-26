Sections
Drunk driver smashes car into house, keeps on driving with door on roof

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 09:47 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the Audi with the smashed windshield. (Twitter@WYP_RPU)

A picture involving a car and a house door, shared by West Yorkshire Police, UK on Twitter, may make you wonder ‘How is that even possible.’

The post describes how an Audi crashed into someone’s home. The picture shows the smashed car with a house door jammed into the windshield. “Driver collided with a vehicle, then the front porch of a house - before then continuing to drive for several metres with front door attached to car. Driver arrested suspected unfit through drink/drugs,” informs the caption.

Take a look at the post:

Shared on November 21, the post has garnered several reactions from netizens. While some dropped many hilarious comments, others were surprised at the strange occurrence.

What are your thoughts on this post?

