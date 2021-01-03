Sections
Dubai Crown Prince 'races' with ostriches. Watch

“This morning another close call #2021,” the Crown Prince wrote while sharing the video on Instagram.

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 12:02 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The video has prompted people to share various responses. (Instagram/@faz3)

Dubai’s Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum took to Instagram to share a video involving ostriches which has now created a buzz. The clip shows the Crown Prince engaged in a ‘race’ against two birds.

The little over a minute long video shows him riding a bike along with a few other people. As the clip progresses, two birds enter the scene. Watch the video to know what happens next:

Since being shared, the video has quickly gathered over 3.8 lakh views – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also received tons of love from people.

“Aww, this is so cute,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wow! That’s amazing,” commented another. “Such a nice view at the beginning of new year. Always love you and your family. Stay safe,” said a third. There were many who shared heart emojis to express their reactions to the video.

Last year, another video by the Crown Prince also went viral. It shows birds nesting on one of his cars. The video left people amazed and amused. The time-lapse clip shows the birds building a nest around their eggs.

What do you think of the video involving ostriches?

