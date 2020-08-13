Sections
Dubai Crown Prince shares video of birds nesting on his car, wows people. Watch

“Sometimes the little things in life are more than enough,” Dubai’s Crown Prince wrote and shared the video on Instagram.

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 18:18 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a bird with its egg. (Instagram/faz3)

Dubai’s Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum took to Instagram to share a video of birds nesting on one of his car. The heartwarming clip has won people over and may make you go “wow” too.

The crown prince, whose Instagram handle is @faz3, shared the video with a simple and beautiful caption. “Sometimes the little things in life are more than enough,” he wrote.

The video, over a minute long, is a time-lapse clip. It starts by showing the birds building a nest around their eggs. As the video progresses you can see the eggs hatching one after the other.

The crown prince has even decided to keep the vehicle off the road until the birds leave their nest, reports Khaleej Times.



Take a look at the video and we must warn you that it may leave you with a warm and fuzzy feeling:

Since being shared, the post has collected over 1.5 million views – and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also received more than 29,000 likes. From posting that the crown prince has a heart of gold to gushing over the video, the post has prompted people to share various comments.

“How cute! You have a heart of gold, who really notices and cares for every smallest being!” wrote an Instagram user. “This video made my day,” expressed another. “Respect sir,” commented a third. “Wow! Twins!” exclaimed a fourth. “OMG! I’m melting,” said a fifth.

What do you think about the video?

