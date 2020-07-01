Sections
Dudley, the doggo, really came in like a wrecking ball. Watch

Nicknamed Mr Thick, this doggo is moving at full speed.

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 09:54 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Dudley the doggo running. (Instagram/@sirbottomtooth)

The health benefits of regularly running are long known to many. However, if you haven’t had a chance to lace up your running shoes today, worry not. Watching this doggo zoom around may give you the boost of motivation you need to get going.

This clip was posted on Instagram from Dudley, the doggo’s very own account. Shared on June 20, the post is captioned, “Full speed”.

The recording starts with the camera panning down to an empty rectangular Home Depot box. The cardboard container has been opened from either ends, creating an unrestricted makeshift tunnel of sorts.

Dudley, the pooch, suddenly comes into the frame and takes full advantage of the tube. He hurdles his body forward, running through the empty cardboard box in full speed.



The film ends with the camera person saying, “What?” probably surprised at Dudley’s unexpected active movements.

The post currently has almost 24,000 views and over 100 lovely comments.

Here is how Instagram users reacted to the instantaneously athletic pooch. One person said, “Crazy fast”. While another individual wrote, “Crazy.....cute”.

“You are amazing,” read one comment. “Cutest video ever,” declared a netizen.

“Lol so cute,” and “Coming in hot,” were some other thoughts expressed by Instagram users. Whilst somebody else proclaimed, “The pitter-patter sounds”. Indeed, the noise that Dudley’s little paws produce while hitting the carpet is the nicest.

What are your thoughts on the canine who is winning netizens’ hearts?

