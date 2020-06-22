Sections
Dunkin, the doggo, celebrates fifth adoptaversary. It is as cute as you’d expect

Watching this doggo’s adoptaversary video may make you all types of sentimental.

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 12:55 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Dunkin, the doggo, sitting on a lawnmower. (Instagram/@dunkinandfriends)

Pawse whatever you’re doing and get ready to grin ear-to-ear. Dunkin, the doggo’s hoomans just uploaded a clip to celebrate his adoptaversary. The recording is bound to make you go ‘aww’.

Posted on Instagram on June 22, the video has been shared with a caption reading, “Happy 5th adoptaversary to me”.

The clip captures the Labrador Retriever sitting on a lawnmower. The doggo puts his front paws over the seat of the machinery since its body is now too big to properly fit on it. Suddenly, the camera cuts to a shot of Dunkin when he was a mere pupper. The photo captures a time when Dunkin was much smaller and could comfortably sit on the lawnmower. One can presume that this photograph was taken five years ago when the pooch was initially adopted.

Oh, how the time flies.



Since being shared from Dunkin and his three friends’, Kirby, Willow and Finn, official account, the post has accumulated almost 21,500 views. Additionally, it has received many appreciative comments.

Here is how Instagram users reacted to the video that celebrates Dunkin’s adoption. One person said, “Happy Gotcha Day Dunkin”. That is amazing. We wish to begin a petition to start calling all doggo birth and adoption days ‘Gotcha Days’.

“This is the sweetest thing I have seen today!” read one comment. Another individual wrote, “Awwww! Dunkie Poo! You are so loved”. With such an adorable looking face, how can one not be loved?

What are your thoughts on Dunkin and his cute adoptaversary video?

