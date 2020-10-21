Sections
Home / It's Viral / Durga idol to have silver mask to create awareness in Birbhum, West Bengal

Durga idol to have silver mask to create awareness in Birbhum, West Bengal

Durga Pooja committee in Birbhum is organising pooja for the last 33 years and this year they decided to come up with this unique theme.

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 09:47 IST

By Asian News International | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta, Birbhum

The image shows a Dugra idol. (Twitter/@ANI)

Durga Pooja committee in Birbhum district of West Bengal, decided to decorate idols of gods and goddesses with silver masks to create awareness about COVID-19 in the country.

“This time pooja committee has decided to decorate the idols of goddess Durga, Saraswati, Laxmi and Lord Karthik with silver masks to create awareness about coronavirus pandemic,” said Devashish Saha, Secretary, Jyoti Subhash Ghosti committee said on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, ANI also shared an image. “West Bengal: Durga idol at a puja pandal in Sainthia of Birbhum district will be seen wearing a mask this #DurgaPuja - depicting a theme of #COVID19 pandemic, in a bid to request people to not step out of their homes without wearing a mask,” they wrote.

“Why am I not surprised by this theme? Quite the obvious creative choice to go during this Pandemic,” wrote a Twitter user while commenting on the post. “Beautiful,” expressed another.

Devashish Saha said that this committee is organising pooja for the last 33 years and this year they decided to come up with this unique theme.

Also Read | Durga idol reimagined as doctor killing ‘coronasur’ goes viral, Shashi Tharoor praises it

