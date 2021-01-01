Dwayne Johnson posts about a sentimental gift he received this Christmas. Instagram share is super touching

The ‘Baywatch’ actor took to his Instagram and shared a picture of the gift along with a nostalgic note. (Instagram/@therock)

Former wrestler and actor Dwayne Johnson, who stepped as ‘Dwanta Claus’ this Christmas received a sentimental gift from a family friend on Thursday.

The ‘Baywatch’ actor took to his Instagram and shared a picture of the gift along with a nostalgic note. In the post Dwayne wrote, “I’m extremely hard to buy Christmas gifts for, so sentimental gifts like this mean the world to me.” Further telling about the gift he said, “A family friend had this made for me.”

The gift that he received was a round paperweight, with a picture of Dwayne as a child with along his father Rocky Johnson, who passed away earlier this year.

Remembering the childhood time with his father, due to the nostalgia-filled element of the gift he wrote, “A paper weight to keep on my desk of me and my dad at the gym. I was too young to hit the weights back then, but after his workouts he’d always take me on the wrestling mats and beat my little ass. Those days were important.”

“My old man died suddenly, earlier this year. I never had a chance to say goodbye.”

“Still a beautiful gift, I’ll cherish,” he concluded.

The post from the ‘Central Intelligence’ star garnered more than five lakh likes within a span of three hours.

The 48-year-old actor had recently turned into his version of Santa Claus - Dwanta Claus - for the Christmas special episode of John Krasinski’s ‘Some Good News.’

On a professional note, Dwayne Johnson announced sometime back about prepping up to train for the long-anticipated DC film, ‘Black Adam’.