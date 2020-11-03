Dwayne Johnson shares video of young boy persevering at breaking karate board. Wholesome clip is viral

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson often shares uplifting and motivational content on his social media handles. The actor’s latest post, which shows a teary-eyed young boy not giving up until he has broken a karate board, is a testament to the same. The boy’s resilient spirit, the sensei’s unwavering guidance, and the class’s support towards the kid may leave you cheering for the child too.

Posted on Johnson’s official Instagram account, this recording was shared on November 3. “I love every single thing about this video - a moment that changed this little boy’s life forever. From his first attempt to his last, you can literally see the psychological shift in this little boy’s mindset. Sensei @gianinibjjstallion never took his eyes off the boy and made sure the boy heard every word he was telling him,” reads a part of the caption.

The text then goes on to say, “Then this entire dojo of kids chanting, ‘beat it’ to support and lift his spirits. But here’s the best thing about all of this - with all this beautiful support and love surrounding him - the final decision to break the board, came from the little boy. He decided it was time - and he did it”.

Check out the rest of the heart-warming caption and the entire clip below:

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this video has captured netizens’ attention. The recording has presently amassed over 12.7 million and many supportive comments. Additionally, these numbers are steadily rising.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the post. One person said, “Beautiful”.

Another individual wrote, “This video has made my day”. “Oh somebody just cut some onions over here,” read one comment under the post. Did you shed some happy tears for the kid as well?

