Dwyane Wade accidentally photobombs couple's proposal. 'Everyone loves love,' says his expression

Ryan Basch shared a set of images on his Instagram profile which show how Dwyane Wade, who was walking on the beach, became witness to a significant moment in this couple’s life.

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 22:31 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Dwyane Wade unintentionally photobombing. (Instagram/@ryanbasch)

Have you ever seen a photobombing image or video? If so, then you’ll possibly agree that they are often absolutely funny. This particular one involving former basketball player Dwyane Wade has, however, turned out to be heartwarming. And, all because of how Wade reacted after accidentally photobombing a couple’s picture during a proposal.

Ryan Basch shared a set of images on his Instagram profile which shows how Wade, who was walking on the beach, became witness to a significant moment in this couple’s life. “When @dwyanewade happens to be taking a sunset stroll on the beach and walks by mid-proposal,” Basch wrote.

Since being shared just a day back on October 15, the post has gathered nearly 45,000 likes with tons of love-filled comments.

“The look on his face is pure joy! If we could all feel that happiness inside for the happiness of others, this world would be a much better place. Congratulations!” wrote an Instagram user. “Omg, his face is so amazing! Everyone loves love!” quite aptly pointed another. “This is the best picture I have ever seen!” shared a third.



As for this individual they wrote, “LITERALLY THE CUTEST THING EVER. Congratulations!!”

There were also several who wrote how this is the “dopiest” proposal ever. Also, many offered their congratulations to the couple and wished them a happy future.

What do you think of the pictures?

