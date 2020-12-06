Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Earth’s origin story? Space probe retrieved by Japan may reveal more about birth of our planet

Earth’s origin story? Space probe retrieved by Japan may reveal more about birth of our planet

A capsule from the unmanned Hayabusa2, carrying the first extensive samples of dust from an asteroid, was flown by helicopter from the outback to a domestic research facility of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA).

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 10:03 IST

By Reuters | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja, Tokyo/Melbourne

Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) Hayabusa2's capsule carrying the first extensive samples of an asteroid lit up as it enters the earth's atmosphere while it is observed at Coober Pedy, Australia. (REUTERS)

Japan has retrieved a space probe from Australia’s remote outback after a six-year mission that may help reveal more about the origins of the planets, the Asian nation’s space agency said on Sunday.

A capsule from the unmanned Hayabusa2, carrying the first extensive samples of dust from an asteroid, was flown by helicopter from the outback to a domestic research facility of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA).

The craft’s mission seeks to answer some fundamental questions about the origins of the solar system and where molecules like water came from.

“This is great,” Yuichi Tsuda, a project manager for the agency, told Japanese broadcaster NHK. “It was a beautiful re-entry. We are all very moved by this.”



The agency will hold a briefing later on Sunday.

The spacecraft, launched from Japan’s Tanegashima space centre in 2014, took four years to reach the asteroid Ryugu before gathering a sample and heading back to Earth in November 2019.

Spectators gathered at a theatre to view the return clapped and waved banners in NHK footage, with one woman in tears. They wore masks and maintained a distance from each other in precautions against the coronavirus.

Asteroids are believed to have formed at the dawn of the solar system, and scientists say the sample may contain organic matter that could have contributed to life on Earth.

“What we are really doing here is trying to sample this pristine rock that has not been irradiated by the sun,” astrophysicist Lisa Harvey-Smith told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Gases trapped in the rock samples could reveal more about conditions that prevailed about 4.6 billion years ago, she added.

Japan’s space probe, named for the peregrine falcon, orbited above the asteroid for a few months to map its surface before landing. Then it used small explosives to blast a crater and collected the resulting debris.

The capsule lit up as it reentered the earth’s atmosphere early on Sunday and landed in the Woomera restricted area, about 460 km (285 miles) north of Adelaide, to be retrieved by scientists and brought to a research station, JAXA said.

“The helicopter carrying the capsule arrived at local headquarters and the capsule was brought inside the building,” the space agency said on Twitter.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Hyderabad polls analysis offers Blueprint for BJP’s future strategy in Telangana
Dec 06, 2020 10:03 IST
Farmers’ protests at Delhi borders enter Day 11; city traffic diverted
Dec 06, 2020 10:43 IST
20 people injured in cylinder blast in Mumbai’s Lalbaug area; 2 fire brigade, 2 tankers on spot
Dec 06, 2020 10:08 IST
LIVE: India’s daily Covid-19 cases remain below 40,000 for a week
Dec 06, 2020 10:02 IST

latest news

Farmers’ protests at Delhi borders enter Day 11; city traffic diverted
Dec 06, 2020 10:43 IST
No event in Ayodhya on Babri anniversary as Hindus, Muslims move on
Dec 06, 2020 10:32 IST
Kia to recall 295,000 cars to check potential risk from engine fires
Dec 06, 2020 10:26 IST
Ankita revisits memories with Sushant at Zee Rishtey Awards, watch
Dec 06, 2020 10:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.