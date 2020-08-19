Sections
Earth’s two most colourful atmospheric phenomena meet, NASA shares breathtaking image

“Aurora, meet airglow,” NASA shared this caption along with this picture.

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 13:00 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image taken from International Space Station shows aurora meeting airglow. (Instagram/NASA)

What happens when two of the earth’s most colourful atmospheric phenomenons meet? Well, allow this image shared by NASA to show.

NASA often shares some stunning pictures of earth taken from the outer space or images of other planets on their official Instagram account. Their recent post is no different.

“Aurora, meet airglow,” says the caption shared along with this picture. The caption details how the picture was clicked by an astronaut on the International Space Station when the colourful atmospheric phenomena met just before dawn.

“Wavy green, red-topped wisps of aurora borealis appear to intersect the muted red-yellow band of airglow as the station passed just south of the Alaskan Peninsula. The rising Sun, behind Earth’s limb at the time of this photo, adds a deep blue to the horizon. Light from cities in British Columbia and Alberta, Canada, joins starlight to dot the early morning skyscape,” says the caption further.



The post goes on to explain that while aurora and airglow appear at similar altitudes, they are produced by different physical processes. “Airglow is the emission of light from chemical interactions between oxygen, nitrogen, and other molecules in the upper atmosphere. Auroras, on the other hand, stem from interactions between solar energy and Earth’s magnetic field,” explains the caption.

The stunning image has caught the attention of netizens who haven’t held their praise for the beautiful capture. Posted eight hours ago, the post has collected over 8.1 lakh likes and more than 2,600 comments.

“OMG! This is so amazing, NASA! I love your acc!” posted an individual. “Wow! Such a beautiful picture!” added another. “Wowwwww !!! Breath taking!” posted a third. “How beautiful,” commented a fourth.

What do you think about this share by NASA?

