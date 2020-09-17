Sections
Eatery with table suspended 50 metre above ground in Belgium reopens, pics will amaze you

Eatery with table suspended 50 metre above ground in Belgium reopens, pics will amaze you

Belgium-based Dinner in the Sky involves diners strapped into seats at a table suspended from a crane.

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 13:51 IST

By Reuters | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta, Brussels

A nine tons structure that can accommodate a total of thirty two guests, suspended from a crane. (REUTERS)

Belgians looking for a different culinary experience will once again be able to eat 50 metres (164 feet) above the ground as the dining-in-the-sky experience returns from COVID-19 lockdown with a new, socially distanced feel.

Belgium-based Dinner in the Sky, which has been set up in some 60 countries since its 2006 launch, involves diners strapped into seats at a table suspended from a crane while well-known chefs cook and serve from the centre.

People sit at one of the eight tables on a nine tons structure. ( REUTERS )

Their original platform sat 22 people together along the perimeter, but in the COVID-19 era, up to 32 diners will now reserve four-person private tables placed apart from each other. The chefs and servers also have a little more space to roam.

“It means all the public are sitting in sort of a bubble,” said co-CEO Stefan Kerkhof at the crane base in the centre of the Belgian capital.



Here are some images of the restaurant and they may leave you amazed:

A nine tons structure that can accommodate a total of thirty two guests. ( REUTERS )

This image shows the diners enjoying their time:

The structure is suspended from a crane at a height of fifty meters. ( REUTERS )

This picture shows the eatery before being hoisted up in the air:

The eatery named Dinner in the Sky reopened. ( REUTERS )

Take a look at some more images which show people enjoying their drinks and meals on tables suspended 50 metres above the ground:

People sit at one of the eight tables. ( REUTERS )

People enjoying at Dinner in the Sky. ( REUTERS )

A nine tons structure that can accommodate a total of thirty two guests n Brussels, Belgium. ( REUTERS )

Dinner in the Sky offers three sittings - for lunch and two for dinner over the coming two weeks. The price is 295 euros ($350) per head or 150 euros for weekend afternoon cocktails.

