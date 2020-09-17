Eatery with table suspended 50 metre above ground in Belgium reopens, pics will amaze you

A nine tons structure that can accommodate a total of thirty two guests, suspended from a crane. (REUTERS)

Belgians looking for a different culinary experience will once again be able to eat 50 metres (164 feet) above the ground as the dining-in-the-sky experience returns from COVID-19 lockdown with a new, socially distanced feel.

Belgium-based Dinner in the Sky, which has been set up in some 60 countries since its 2006 launch, involves diners strapped into seats at a table suspended from a crane while well-known chefs cook and serve from the centre.

People sit at one of the eight tables on a nine tons structure. ( REUTERS )

Their original platform sat 22 people together along the perimeter, but in the COVID-19 era, up to 32 diners will now reserve four-person private tables placed apart from each other. The chefs and servers also have a little more space to roam.

“It means all the public are sitting in sort of a bubble,” said co-CEO Stefan Kerkhof at the crane base in the centre of the Belgian capital.

Here are some images of the restaurant and they may leave you amazed:

A nine tons structure that can accommodate a total of thirty two guests. ( REUTERS )

This image shows the diners enjoying their time:

The structure is suspended from a crane at a height of fifty meters. ( REUTERS )

This picture shows the eatery before being hoisted up in the air:

The eatery named Dinner in the Sky reopened. ( REUTERS )

Take a look at some more images which show people enjoying their drinks and meals on tables suspended 50 metres above the ground:

People sit at one of the eight tables. ( REUTERS )

People enjoying at Dinner in the Sky. ( REUTERS )

A nine tons structure that can accommodate a total of thirty two guests n Brussels, Belgium. ( REUTERS )

Dinner in the Sky offers three sittings - for lunch and two for dinner over the coming two weeks. The price is 295 euros ($350) per head or 150 euros for weekend afternoon cocktails.