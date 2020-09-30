Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Egg meets hammer, video ends with an unexpected twist

Egg meets hammer, video ends with an unexpected twist

“This Egg is Nokia,” wrote an Instagram user.

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 20:01 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

What do you think will happen? Watch the video below to know... (Instagram/@francomelanieh)

Some things on the Internet leave you thinking, “Wait, what just happened there?” This video involving an egg and a hammer is one of those. This seemingly regular video has now prompted people to share all sorts of comments. Chances are after seeing the clip, you’ll be joining them too.

Shared originally on animator Franco Melanieh’s profile, the video was again reposted on an Instagram page named Satisfying Posts. Melanieh while sharing the post added a simple caption. “Who would win?” he asked.

Watch the clip below:

People shared all sorts of comments on the post. From amazed to surprised, they dropped various reactions.

“This Egg is Nokia,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is not at all satisfying,” expressed another. “Am I the only person who likes this,” asked a third. “I did not expect that,” said a fourth.

What do you think of the video?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Unlock 5 guidelines out; multiplexes, pools to partially open from Oct 15
Sep 30, 2020 20:18 IST
Imran Khan faces pushback over Gilgit-Baltistan move. China ties his hands
Sep 30, 2020 18:02 IST
Movie theatres, swimming pools: What’s new in Centre’s guidelines for re-opening
Sep 30, 2020 20:16 IST
LIVE: Covid-19 lockdown in Maharashtra extended till October 31
Sep 30, 2020 20:05 IST

latest news

IPL 2020 - KKR Vs RR, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs
Sep 30, 2020 20:23 IST
PM Modi offered me chief ministership for 5 years if JDS allied with BJP: Kuamraswamy
Sep 30, 2020 20:23 IST
Home Ministry lets states reopen schools from 15 October. Conditions apply
Sep 30, 2020 20:22 IST
Azarenka thrashed by Schmeidlova at French Open
Sep 30, 2020 20:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.