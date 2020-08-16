Sections
Elderly couple singing love song to baby laughing uncontrollably: 5 viral videos of the week

Elderly couple singing love song to baby laughing uncontrollably: 5 viral videos of the week

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 08:51 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The videos have evoked varied reactions in people. (Screengrab)

If you’re a regular user of social media, chances are you’ve come across such videos which can instantly make you smile – and some of them may even melt your heart. If you haven’t, then let these videos show you the way.

From an elderly couple singing together to a cute baby laughing uncontrollably, here are some of the videos which may make you say “wow” and “aww”, all at the same time.

Baby’s uncontrollable laughter

Shared on the Instagram profile @kenzzben, this is a video which makes for a super sweet watch. “You know you suck at golf when your baby even laughs at you,” shared with the caption, chances are the clip will make you laugh out loud.



Smart toddler



This video shows how efforts of a mother who tried keeping her baby out of the kitchen failed. Though a little over a minute long, this video is a delight to watch.



Elderly couple’s love song

This video of an elderly couple, Frannie and Eddy, wowed people because of the sweet interaction between the duo it captures. It shows them singing love songs for each other using their own lyrics.

Baby bear’s antics

This video shows a curious baby bear trying to ‘investigate’ a home and its mom’s reaction to this inquisitiveness . This video is not just hilarious but absolutely adorable too.

Jasprit Bumrah’s little fan

Jasprit Bumrah shared a video of a little fan of his trying to imitate the pacer’s bowling style. The video impressed many, including former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh .

Which of these videos do you like the best?

