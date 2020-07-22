Sections
Elderly duo dances to Ghagra from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, their energy will make you want to shake a leg too. Watch

“Excellent performance, full of energy,” wrote a Facebook user while commenting on the video.

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 16:08 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the duo performing. (Facebook/Varisht Nagrik Kesari Club)

A video shared on Facebook has prompted many to repeat the well-known phrase, “Age is just a number.” There’s a chance that you’ll be inclined to say the same after you see this awesome dance performance by an elderly duo.

The video opens with 76-year-old Ram Girdhar and 72-year-old Prerna getting ready for their performance. Within moments, they start dancing to the popular song Ghagra from the film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. In the movie, the song features Madhuri Dixit and Ranbir Kapoor.

The elderly duo, throughout the video, showcases a high level of energy and performs the dance with gusto. What makes the clip even more entertaining is the smile on their faces during the dance. Their performance is so enjoyable that it may make you want to shake a leg too.



Since being shared, the video has gone all kinds of viral and has gathered over 2.3 million views – and counting. It has also received more than 40,000 reactions and about 25,000 shares. Over 3,500 people shared their comments on the post.



While some people commented on the energy level of the duo, others wrote how much they enjoyed the clip.

“Excellent performance, full of energy,” wrote a Facebook user. “They are so cute, it seems like they’re having a great time too,” expressed another.

“I hope I could keep that energy and spirit till that age… Lovely guys enjoy life to its fullest,” wrote a third. “One of the best things I have watched after such a long time. It’s a completely must watch performance,” said a fourth.

“Age is just a number,” commented a fifth and many agreed with the notion.

What do you think of the video?

