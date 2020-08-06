Elderly woman surrounded by rubble from Beirut blast plays Auld Lang Syne on piano. Watch touching video

A video of an elderly woman playing a piano while sitting in a room surrounded by broken walls, shattered glasses, and debris in her apartment after the Beirut blast has touched millions of hearts. Her act is being seen as a sign of hope and resilience amid the chaos.

Shared on her granddaughter May-Lee Meliki’s Facebook profile, the video is almost a minute long. It shows the woman, named May Abboud Melki, sitting and playing the piano while her family cleans up the room.

May-Lee told CNN that she felt the need to share the video on social media because it “was able to express a symbol of hope and peace among all of the despair.”

Shared just 20 hours ago, the video has already gathered over one million views and is being seen as a symbol of hope by many. From calling the video inspiring to soothing, people shared various comments on the post.

“Praying for you all,” wrote a Facebook user. “This is so sad yet brings a ray of hope,” expressed another. “So emotional,” commented a third.

“Your grandmother is a gift, thank you for sharing her with the world. Love and support from the citizens of the US,” wrote a fourth. “Such healing and strength in the moment,” said a fifth.

Lebanon’s capital city Beirut was rocked by a massive explosion on August 4. Nations from all across the world have extended their helping hand to support Lebanon during these perilous times.

