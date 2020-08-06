Sections
Elderly woman surrounded by rubble from Beirut blast plays Auld Lang Syne on piano. Watch touching video

Shared just 20 hours ago, the video has already gathered over one million views and is being seen as a symbol of hope by many.

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 13:44 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows May Abboud Melki playing piano. (Facebook/May-Lee Melki)

A video of an elderly woman playing a piano while sitting in a room surrounded by broken walls, shattered glasses, and debris in her apartment after the Beirut blast has touched millions of hearts. Her act is being seen as a sign of hope and resilience amid the chaos.

Shared on her granddaughter May-Lee Meliki’s Facebook profile, the video is almost a minute long. It shows the woman, named May Abboud Melki, sitting and playing the piano while her family cleans up the room.

May-Lee told CNN that she felt the need to share the video on social media because it “was able to express a symbol of hope and peace among all of the despair.”



Shared just 20 hours ago, the video has already gathered over one million views and is being seen as a symbol of hope by many. From calling the video inspiring to soothing, people shared various comments on the post.



“Praying for you all,” wrote a Facebook user. “This is so sad yet brings a ray of hope,” expressed another. “So emotional,” commented a third.

“Your grandmother is a gift, thank you for sharing her with the world. Love and support from the citizens of the US,” wrote a fourth. “Such healing and strength in the moment,” said a fifth.

Lebanon’s capital city Beirut was rocked by a massive explosion on August 4. Nations from all across the world have extended their helping hand to support Lebanon during these perilous times.

