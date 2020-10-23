Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Electric brush to horn: Beatbox crew creatively recreates different sounds in a hilarious way. Watch

Electric brush to horn: Beatbox crew creatively recreates different sounds in a hilarious way. Watch

The video features a French beatbox crew named Berywam.

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 10:06 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the beatbox crew. (Instagram/@berywam)

Have you ever seen beatbox videos? It won’t be wrong to say that most of them are nothing short of amazing. In case you’re yet to see one, let this be your first. Created using ones mouth, lips, tongue, and/or voice, this beatboxing clip will leave you amazed and giggling, all at the same time.

The video features a French beatbox crew named Berywam. It shows four people mimicking sounds of different objects. “What’s your favorite one??,” reads a part of the caption. After you watch the video you may find it hard to pick one, they’re all hilarious.

Take a look at the video:



Since being shared, the clip has gathered over 92,000 likes – and the numbers are only increasing. Quite expectedly, it received lots of appreciation from people.



“Love your humour guys,” wrote an Instagram user. “I saw this video 8 times,” expressed another. “Those smile,” said another.

There were several who simply used fire or heart emojis to express themselves.

This is, however, not the only video of theirs which has created a buzz online. Take a look at the others.

Captioned “WAIT FOR IT!!”, here’s another video shared by the group which will amaze you but also leave you chuckling hard.

What do you think of the videos?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

12 hours on, 250 Mumbai firefighters struggle to put out blaze at city mall
Oct 23, 2020 10:31 IST
‘Look at India, the air is filthy,’ says US President Donald Trump
Oct 23, 2020 09:58 IST
IAVI, Serum Institute sign deal with Merck to develop coronavirus neutralising antibodies
Oct 23, 2020 09:01 IST
India’s active Covid-19 cases drop below 7 lakh, total tally 7.76 million
Oct 23, 2020 10:09 IST

latest news

Banksy artwork sells for almost $10 million at auction
Oct 23, 2020 10:36 IST
Suitable Boy review: An unsuitable adaptation, partially redeemed by Ishaan
Oct 23, 2020 10:41 IST
Bihar: Purnia DM clarifies on ‘no permission’ for Rahul Gandhi’s helicopter
Oct 23, 2020 10:27 IST
Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora holds protest in front of Pak Embassy in US
Oct 23, 2020 10:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.