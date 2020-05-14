Sections
Home / It's Viral / Elephant calf charges at a tourist vehicle, then quickly retreats. Adorable video will break the cuteness barometer

Elephant calf charges at a tourist vehicle, then quickly retreats. Adorable video will break the cuteness barometer

The video shows a baby elephant standing in the middle of a road with its herd.

Updated: May 14, 2020 19:00 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The video shows a baby elephant standing in the middle of a road with its herd. (Twitter/@susantananda3)

Elephants are the gentle giants that most people love but do you know what is better than them? It’s the baby elephants. Thanks to the Internet, the videos of these fuzzy-headed adorable creatures never fail to amuse and amaze people. Be it a tiny one chasing a buffalo or trying to take its first steps, these videos are sweet and lovable. Such a video was recently shared on Twitter by IFS officer Sushant Nanda and to call it cute is an understatement.

The video shows a baby elephant standing in the middle of a road with its herd. Eventually, it notices a tourist vehicle and charges towards it. It even tries to scare away the hoomans and in a way that will make you say ‘aww’ for sure. Finally, probably releasing that it’s not such a good idea to do so, it runs back to its herd.

“Learning to charge early in life,” with this caption Nanda shared the video on Twitter.



“Cute,” “lovely,” and “adorable” are some of the many adjectives people used to express their reactions to the video. A Twitter user also tried to guess what the tiny tot may be thinking, “Don’t laugh at me, humans. I’m scary!”



Another user of the micro-blogging site, quite rightly, tweeted, “Baby elephants are a lot like dog puppies” and we couldn’t agree more.

This absolutely endearing video was taken back in 2012 and again came to the limelight after being shared by Nanda. It was captured in South Luangwa National Park, Zambia.

What do you think of the baby elephant?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

US vs China over Covid-19 goes up a notch ahead of WHO meet. Round 2 over Taiwan
May 14, 2020 20:12 IST
Free food grain supply for 8 crore migrants for next 2 months: Nirmala Sitharaman
May 14, 2020 20:11 IST
‘One nation one ration card’ in Centre’s relief package for migrants
May 14, 2020 18:13 IST
Vande Bharat-II: Air India to operate flights to 31 countries from May 16
May 14, 2020 17:34 IST

latest news

Mechanism in place for those sneaking into Mohali dist
May 14, 2020 20:21 IST
10 booked, 3 held for attacking cop on duty in Dapodi
May 14, 2020 20:19 IST
Daily cleaning, proper disposal of waste must at quarantine centres: additional municipal commissioner
May 14, 2020 20:18 IST
After two months, Covid-19 doctors to get hotel accommodation in Pune
May 14, 2020 20:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.