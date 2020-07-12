Sections
Home / It's Viral / Elephant helps its friend climb out over a fence, video will remind you of your bestie. Watch

Elephant helps its friend climb out over a fence, video will remind you of your bestie. Watch

A few seconds into the clip, the one inside the fence tries to scramble out over the top of the fence. The other elephant tries its best to help out its friend.

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 19:25 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The clip shows two young elephants. (Twitter/@SudhaRamenIFS)

The virtue of friendship is probably one of the most precious things one can possess. Be it just chilling out on a lazy afternoon or helping one another during tough times, friends are always there when you need them. In the animal kingdom, the picture is more or less the same and one clip of two elephant bros is here to prove the case. Chances are that this clip will remind you of all those times when you and your bestie had each other’s back.

The clip, though old, was shared on Twitter by IFS officer Sudha Ramen. It shows two young elephants. One elephant is seen behind a fence while the other stands in front of it. A few seconds into the clip, the one inside the fence tries to scramble out over the top of the fence. The other elephant tries its best to help out its friend and gives it a playful kick when its friend successfully comes out.

“Dedicated to the true friends who stand always by our side. The emotions in this video will melt your heart,” describes the caption.

Take a look at the clip:



Posted on July 12, the clip has garnered over 42,500 views and tons of comments from netizens. While some pointed out the uncanny similarity of the two elephant bros with their friends, others found the clip extremely cute.

“Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge,” writes a Twitter user, quoting a famous line from the movie Sholay which portrayed the friendship between Jai and Veeru. “This is so cute and lovely,” says another. “Aww, just like human kids,” points out a third.

“This is me and my bestie trying to get out of a tight spot,” comments a fourth.

Did the clip remind you of your BFF too?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

With over 7,000 fresh infections in 24 hours, Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally tops 2.5 lakh
Jul 12, 2020 19:29 IST
‘Calm, approachable, likeable’: Why Smith, Sangakkara admire Dhoni, Ganguly
Jul 12, 2020 19:27 IST
Elephant helps its friend climb out over a fence, video will remind you of your bestie. Watch
Jul 12, 2020 19:25 IST
The roots of the Rajasthan battle
Jul 12, 2020 19:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.