Sections
Home / It's Viral / Elephant ‘hugs’ rhino, video may remind you of ‘jaadu ki jhappi’

Elephant ‘hugs’ rhino, video may remind you of ‘jaadu ki jhappi’

In the popular film, the protagonist named Munna Bhai gives warm hugs to people which he refers to as jaadu ki jhappi’, and this elephant seems to be following that path.

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 13:46 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

It almost looks like as if the jumbo is hugging the other animal. (Twitter/@susantananda3)

Remember ‘jaadu ki jhappi’ from the popular movie Munna Bhai MBBS? There is a chance that this video tweeted by IFS officer Susanta Nanda, featuring an elephant and a rhino, will remind you of that. In case you’re still trying to remember, let’s refresh your memory. In the film, the protagonist named Munna Bhai gives warm hugs to people which he refers to as jaadu ki jhappi’, and this elephant seems to be following that path.

In the 16-second-long clip, the elephant wraps its trunk around the rhino. It almost looks like as if the jumbo is hugging the other animal.

“There is something in a simple hug. It always warms the heart,” reads the caption.

Take a look at the clip:



Posted on July 29, the heartening clip has garnered over 6,700 likes and tons of love from netiznes. “The most lovable creation of God. Moral of the story, let’s share love,” writes a Twitter user. “Pyar wali jhappi,” comments another. “Amazing,” says a third. “Aww! Cute and adorable,” comments a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this adorable video?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

UK worried about second wave of coronavirus in Europe, more quarantine measures possible
Jul 30, 2020 14:20 IST
Long-due reforms, devil lies in details: National Education Policy evokes mixed reactions from academicians
Jul 30, 2020 14:15 IST
Kinnars at loggerheads: Two rival groups clash, lodge FIRs
Jul 30, 2020 14:16 IST
Delhi HC allows student to withdraw plea against UGC exam guidelines as case pending in SC
Jul 30, 2020 14:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.