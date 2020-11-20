Elephant that fell into well in Tamil Nadu rescued in 14-hour-long operation. Watch

The elephant was given all the necessary attention after being rescued. (Twitter/@ANI)

After rescue efforts that stretched to about 14 hours, a sub-adult elephant that fell into a 50-feet open farm well near here was safely rescued on Thursday, forest officials here said.

The cow elephant, aged about eight, fell into the well at Yelugundur village near Panchampalli here in the wee hours of today and local people immediately alerted the authorities.

The elephant, stuck inside the almost dry, deep well was rescued after a 14-hour struggle involving personnel drawn from forest and fire and rescue services department.

The pachyderm, after tranquilisation twice, was tied to a heavy duty crane on the ground using rope like, robust belts and then it was lifted to the surface level to all round applause.

The elephant was being monitored and all necessary ‘attention’ given, officials said.

As soon as word about the elephant falling into the well spread, local people gathered around the spot and the animal appeared agitated and it trumpeted.

The safe rescue of the elephant earned the authorities the praise of people and animal lovers.

ANI also took to Twitter to share a video of the rescue operation:

People had a lot to say about the clip and they didn’t hold back while sharing the same.

“A very difficult and time consuming job well achieved. The painstaking efforts and patience of all people involved in the rescue operation is highly commendable,” wrote a Twitter user. “Humanity is still alive now, thanks to all who saved the life of this baby elephant,” expressed another. “Superb job,” said a third.