Elephant uses a stick to scare away angry rhino. Watch incredible video

They’re two huge animals and it would be hard to pick which would win in a battle between them. This video shows just that - an interesting fight between an elephant and a rhinoceros. It’s not just the fight that makes the clip interesting. It’s also how the elephant tries to scare away the angry rhino that makes this an incredible watch.

The clip was originally shared on the Kruger Sightings YouTube channel back in 2017. However, the video has once again caught the attention of netizens after Susanta Nanda IFS shared it on Twitter.

The video shows the elephant using a stick to scare the rhino into backing away from it.

“Elephant use branch of a tree to scare away an angry rhino. Elephants use parts of tree as tools. Here it sends a strong signal to the rhino. Get away or will throw you like the branch. The hint was enough,” Nanda wrote in his tweet.

On YouTube, Kruger Sightings explained that the video was recorded by vacationer Joe Gregory during a safari. While explaining what he had witnessed, Gregory described it as an ‘absolutely amazing sensation to see and be a part of the standoff’.

“The sighting ended in a stalemate with no winner. I would, however, say the balancing act of the branch and the elephant ‘throwing’ the branch at the rhino was a somewhat cheeky ending to the tussle,” he told Latest Sightings. “I believe they both showed their belonging in the area with mutual respect, making both of them ultimate winners,” he added.

Meanwhile, the clip has collected quite a few reactions on Twitter.

“Wow what an amazing and intelligent response. Both understood the other’s body language,” writes an individual. “I mean, it looked like Mr. Elephant there was playing a game of fetch with its pet rhino,” joked another.

