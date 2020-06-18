Sections
Elephants brothers Jasiri and Faraja's friendly fight in the mud is a treat to watch

The video of the elephant brothers was shared on Twitter by Sheldrick Wildlife, a charity and conservation organisation in Africa.

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 18:51 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the elephant brothers Jasiri and Faraja. (Twitter/@SheldrickTrust)

How many times have you tried those WWE moves on your sibling and landed in trouble for accidentally hurting them or yourself? Well, this video of two elephant brothers may just refresh your memory about those pretend-fights with your sibling. This video shows two young elephants having some fun in the mud and makes for a lovely watch.

The video has been shared by Sheldrick Wildlife, a charity and conservation organisation in Africa. In the tweet, they mention how the elephants are half-brothers and their names are Jasiri and Faraja.

“Both come from the Amboseli region and, we believe, share the same father! Very sadly, they were orphaned at a young age & are growing up together, as a family, at our Umani Springs Reintegration Unit,” says the tweet.

The video shows the elephants rolling in the mud as they play around with each other. Smiles guaranteed while watching this video.



Posted on June 17, the video has collected over 1,500 likes and more than 200 retweets. Many have posted comments about these elephant brothers.

“Two very good looking elephants, they look so contented, thanks to @SheldrickTrust,” comments an individual. “Brotherly love,” shares another.

“Gorgeous bros! Hope they remain together always,” writes a third and we wish the same. “Must love elephants,” comments a fourth. All we can say is how can you not?

What do you think of these elephants and their video?

Also Read | Elephant playfully kicks buffalo in the head and it retaliates. Tusker’s reaction is hilarious

