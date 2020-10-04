Sections
Elephants take care of an orphaned calf, video makes for a wholesome watch

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 17:41 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Larro the elephant (centre) taking care of the orphan calf. (Twitter/@SheldrickTrust)

Among the many videos available on the Internet featuring elephants, the ones that show the loving bond between these magnificent creatures are extra special. One such clip, shared by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, is a beautiful addition to that category. The video details a heartwarming incident involving the jumbos. It shows adult elephants of the herd taking care of an orphaned baby elephant.

Shared on Twitter, the clip shows the calf named Olorien lying on the ground. “Orphan Olorien went without her mother’s milk for days before her rescue. 4 months on, she’s still recovering and often needs an afternoon nap to regain her strength,” informs a part of the caption shared alongside the video.

The clip goes on to show Olorien receiving undivided attention from another elephant Larro as she makes sure to keep the little one comfortable while two other jumbos guard the little one.

“Larro (centre) likes to shield her while she’s dozing and check she’s safe,” adds the caption.



Take a look at the heartening clip:

Posted on October 3, the clip has garnered over 35,900 views along with more than 4,400 likes. Netizens couldn’t stop praising the heart-melting video. Some also commented about the beautiful bond the elephants share. Many also dropped heart emojis to express their liking for the video.

Here’s what they had to say:

What are your thoughts on this video?

