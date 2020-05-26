Elon Musk and Grimes change their son’s name, a bit. Memes remain hilarious though

Sections
The new name of Elon Musk’s son has sparked an online chatter.

Updated: May 26, 2020 12:24 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Elon Musk with his son. (Twitter/Elon Musk)

Elon Musk previously announced that his newborn son’s name is “X Æ A-12.” From creative memes to questions about the name’s pronunciation, Twitter landed into a tizzy after the announcement. Turns out, the situation is repeating itself as the kid has now got a new name. However, it has also created a wave of confusion among people, followed by hilarious memes. Wondering what is the new name? It’s X Æ A-Xii. Let that sink in!

An Instagram user on a post by Grimes, the mother of the baby, inquired about the toddler’s new name. They wrote, “Did you change the baby name because of Californian laws? What is the baby’s new name?” To which the singer responded with “X Æ A-Xii”. In the same comment she also replied, “Roman numerals. Looks better tbh.”

This unusual moniker now has sparked Twitter’s creativity and they have shared all sorts of comments. While some are still surprised and confused, others took the opportunity to share some memes.

A Twitter user imagined what kind of vehicle Elon Musk’s son would choose and came up with this:



Another user of the micro-blogging site was not so happy with the change. “Elon Musk and Grimes really think they did something by changing their child’s name from “X AE A-12” to “X Æ A-Xii”,” they tweeted and shared this GIF.

An imaginative Twitter user painted an image of how X Æ A-Xii will be introduced in class:

Many asked that how does one pronounce this new name. Expressing the same notion, a Twitter user tweeted:

Another Twitter user tried to guess the reaction of the kid on this name change:

Elon Musk’s son was previously named X Æ A-12. During a podcast interview, Musk revealed that t’s pronounced as “X-Ash-A-Twelve.”

Also Read | What would Elon Musk name you? This website may have the answer

