Elon musk becomes second richest man in the world. Tweeple celebrate with memes

Elon Musk added $100.3 billion to his net worth this year and after a considerable surge in Tesla shares, his net worth has sky-rocketed from $7.2 billion to $127.9 billion.

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 15:22 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The hashtag #Elon Musk has been trending on Twitter. (REUTERS)

On Monday November 24, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk was announced as the second-richest man in the world. The 49-year-old entrepreneur became the second-richest man after skipping past Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates.

After this, netizens didn’t waste much time to celebrate the Tesla co-founder with a flurry of memes that led to the hashtag #Elon Musk trending on Twitter.

Here are some examples :

Most of the memes portrayed Musk’s jump to the second spot above Bill Gates in a funny tone



Moon or Mars, nothing is too far for the SpaceX CEO

Did you manage to calculate the sum?

Check out some other hilarious ones

What do you think of these memes?

