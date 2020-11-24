Elon musk becomes second richest man in the world. Tweeple celebrate with memes

The hashtag #Elon Musk has been trending on Twitter. (REUTERS)

On Monday November 24, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk was announced as the second-richest man in the world. The 49-year-old entrepreneur became the second-richest man after skipping past Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates.

After this, netizens didn’t waste much time to celebrate the Tesla co-founder with a flurry of memes that led to the hashtag #Elon Musk trending on Twitter.

Here are some examples :

Most of the memes portrayed Musk’s jump to the second spot above Bill Gates in a funny tone

Moon or Mars, nothing is too far for the SpaceX CEO

Did you manage to calculate the sum?

Check out some other hilarious ones

Elon Musk added $100.3 billion to his net worth this year and after a considerable surge in Tesla shares, his net worth has sky-rocketed from $7.2 billion to $127.9 billion according to reports.

What do you think of these memes?