Elon Musk names his newborn X Æ A-12. Tweeple can’t keep calm

Twitter, however, couldn’t keep calm about Elon Musk’s newborn’s name and began posting reactions, pronunciations, deductions and explanations for the quirky name.

Updated: May 06, 2020 21:05 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The name of Elon Musk’s newborn left Tweeple baffled. (Twitter/@elonmusk)

Elon Musk is the proud father of a baby boy. The SpaceX CEO announced the birth of his son, with girlfriend and singer Grimes, by sharing the news on Twitter with a tweet saying, “Mom & baby all good”. The tweet almost instantly prompted congratulatory posts. Requests for photos of the baby also flooded Twitter and Musk disappointed no one by sharing pictures of the newborn. Of course some tweeted Musk asking about the baby’s names, to which he simply replied, “X Æ A-12 Musk”.

While the name left many baffled, Grimes took to Twitter to share what it means.

“X, the unknown variable Crossed swords, Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence), A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent White heart + (A=Archangel, my favorite song),” she tweeted.



Twitter, however, couldn’t keep calm and began posting reactions, pronunciations, deductions and explanations for the quirky name. In fact, the name captured the attention of so many, it became a trending topic on Twitter.



Here’s how tweeple reacted to the name:

We’re definitely not sure how to pronounce this unique name. Maybe you’d like to share what you make of it?

